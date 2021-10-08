Advertisement

Portion of S Oneida closed in Green Bay after semi knocks down power lines

S Oneida closure map. Oct. 8, 2021
S Oneida closure map. Oct. 8, 2021(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are asking people to avoid the area of S Oneida St between W Mason St and Western Av after a semi clipped a utility police and knocked down power lines.

Wisconsin Public Service is at the scene and working to replace the pole and restore power to the area.

S Oneida will be closed for several hours in this area.

Homes will be without power during the repairs. Franklin Middle School may be impacted. The school is aware to prepare for possible outages.

CLOSED STREETS

  • S Oneida St north of W Mason St and south of Western Av.
  • Lore Ln east of Franklin Middle School to S Oneida St.

ALTERNATE ROUTES

  • Maryhill Dr or S Locust St to connect between W Mason St and Western Av.
  • If approaching Franklin Middle School, please approach from Maryhill Dr.

