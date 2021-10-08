Portion of S Oneida closed in Green Bay after semi knocks down power lines

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are asking people to avoid the area of S Oneida St between W Mason St and Western Av after a semi clipped a utility police and knocked down power lines.

Wisconsin Public Service is at the scene and working to replace the pole and restore power to the area.

S Oneida will be closed for several hours in this area.

Homes will be without power during the repairs. Franklin Middle School may be impacted. The school is aware to prepare for possible outages.

CLOSED STREETS

S Oneida St north of W Mason St and south of Western Av.

Lore Ln east of Franklin Middle School to S Oneida St.

ALTERNATE ROUTES

Maryhill Dr or S Locust St to connect between W Mason St and Western Av.

If approaching Franklin Middle School, please approach from Maryhill Dr.

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: S. Oneida St. closed between Western & Mason in Green Bay after semi truck clipped a utility pole, knocking down power lines. GB police say the road could be closed several hours. Power to homes in area and Franklin Middle School could be affected #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/Jvnzxx0Cth — Kathryn Bracho (@KBrachoWBAY) October 8, 2021

