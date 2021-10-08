Advertisement

No bomb found after suspicious call to Little Chute schools

By Jason Zimmerman and WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Police responded to Little Chute schools and students were kept inside on a secure hold Friday afternoon. In a notice to parents, the Little Chute Area School District said it was because of a “suspicious phone call” that was received.

“We have a police presence to help assist with verifying the safety of our staff and students and are proceeding with abundant caution,” the notice reads.

Police blocked off roads, and the bomb squad and officers with a K9 unit room by room in the elementary, middle and high school building while students were in lockdown.

No bomb was found. The Brown-Outagamie County Bomb Squad was seen leaving the school around 3:30. Fifteen minutes later, people were leaving the school building and police were reopening the streets.

Students said they weren’t given a lot of information until they were given the all-clear, but they said everyone remained calm.

Parents were advised to avoid the school parking lot and wait along side streets.

