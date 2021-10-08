Oneida Nation School District transitions to virtual learning after staffer tests positive for COVID-19

ONEIDA, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oneida Nation School District has quarantined all of its buildings after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19 and possible exposure.

The sites will be closed Oct. 8 - Oct. 15. The district plans to open on Monday, Oct. 18.

The district says it will monitor the situation and communicate with families about a transition to virtual learning.

“This decision was made with an abundance of caution for our learning family and community’s safety in mind,” reads a statement from the district.

The district is working with the Oneida Nation Public Health Department.

