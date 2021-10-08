Advertisement

Mosinee man pleads guilty to illegally transporting bear

A gavel.
A gavel.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 7:38 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A Wisconsin man accused of illegally transporting a black bear carcass from Canada to North Dakota has reached a plea agreement.

Federal prosecutors say Joseph Stolarczyk, of Mosinee, exceeded the Manitoba bag limit by killing two bears in the same year. He was arrested after bringing the bear across the Pembina Port of Entry in northeastern North Dakota.

Acting U.S. Attorney Nick Chase says Stolarczyk pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of unlawful transportation of wildlife in foreign commerce.

Stolarczyk could face up to a year in prison and a $100,000 fine. Stolarczyk’s attorney, Richard Coad of Madison said his client “accepts full responsibility for his actions.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police block roads near the Little Chute schools after a suspicious phone call was received
Police: Person claimed they put packages around Little Chute school; no bomb found
De Pere Police respond to a scene near the East River Trail. Oct. 5, 2021.
De Pere Police continue to investigate East River Trail attack
Wisconsin’s COVID-19 death and hospitalization rates down
People listen to speakers at the Chiropractic Society Health Freedom revival Sunday, Sept. 19,...
Anti-vaccine chiropractors rising force of misinformation
FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, three vials of the Moderna COVID-19...
Finland joins other Nordic nations in curbing Moderna shots

Latest News

Scattered T'showers will move through overnight!
WBAY First Alert Forecast: A Warm Weekend Featuring Some Rain Chances!
Motorcycle crash
Motorcyclist killed in early morning crash in Town of Lima
Operation Football: Week 8 Part 1
Operation Football: Week 8 Part 1
Operation Football: Week 8 - Part 2
Operation Football: Week 8 - Part 2
A search is underway for a missing boater at Kentucky Lake.
Boat manufacturer moving to Wisconsin expected to create new jobs