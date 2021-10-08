Advertisement

Manitowoc woman sentenced to life for child’s death

Jamie Schrank
Jamie Schrank(Manitowoc County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Manitowoc woman has been sentenced to life in prison for the child abuse death of a 3-year-old boy she was babysitting.

Jamie Schrank, 41, will be able to ask for extended supervision after 25 years behind bars.

In July, a jury found Schrank guilty of Physical Abuse of a Child, Repeated Acts Causing Death.

In July of 2018, Schrank and her boyfriend, Eduardo Gamez, were babysitting the victim while his parent was at work. During this time, the boy suffered severe external and internal injuries. The child died later a hospital.

According to prosecutors, Schrank and Gamez were smoking meth while caring for the boy and Schrank’s 5-year-old son. Police said the couple had been babysitting the child for several months. The boy was not related to them.

Schrank was offered a plea agreement that could have lessened her sentence, but she instead agreed to go to trial. Once a defendant agrees to trial, they waive their right to the plea deal. A judge can then impose the maximum sentence.

Gamez did take a plea agreement and was found guilty of chronic child neglect resulting in death. In April 2020, he was sentenced to 12 years in state prison.

