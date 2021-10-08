Advertisement

Jury selection continues in trial of woman charged with husband’s 2006 death

Ken Juedes (Marathon County Crimestoppers) Cindy Schulz-Juedes (Marathon County Jail- 2019)
Ken Juedes (Marathon County Crimestoppers) Cindy Schulz-Juedes (Marathon County Jail- 2019)(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 10:51 AM CDT
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Finding jurors that can be available for the next four weeks is proving difficult as jury selection heads into the second day in the trial of Cindy Schulz-Juedes.

The trial began Monday. The trial has the potential to last until Nov. 12.

Schulz-Juedes is the 66-year-old widow accused of killing her husband more than a decade ago. She was arrested and charged in December 2019.

Ken Juedes, 58, was found dead Aug. 30, 2006 by Schulz-Juedes. Investigators said he died of two shotgun wounds. Schulz-Juedes was long considered a person of interest.

Department of Justice Assistant Attorney General Richard Dufour, who is assisting Marathon County District Attorney Theresa Wetzsteon as special prosecutor, said both means and motive were found as probable cause to hold Schulz-Juedes on a $1 million cash bond.

Jury selection will resume Tuesday morning. It’s likely opening statement will happen Tuesday afternoon.

