INTERVIEW: Student loan forgiveness

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wednesday, the Biden administration announced an overhaul of the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program so it might benefit another half-million people and help eliminate their student debt.

Borrowers must meed a handful of requirements to qualify for the loan forgiveness program.

Cheryl Rapp, a college affordability specialist with the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions, explains what the requirements are and how to get the process started.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.