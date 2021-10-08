Advertisement

INTERVIEW: Student loan forgiveness

By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wednesday, the Biden administration announced an overhaul of the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program so it might benefit another half-million people and help eliminate their student debt.

Borrowers must meed a handful of requirements to qualify for the loan forgiveness program.

Cheryl Rapp, a college affordability specialist with the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions, explains what the requirements are and how to get the process started.

