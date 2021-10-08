Advertisement

Gunfire in Milwaukee leaves 3 dead, at least 6 injured

A police car.
A police car.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - A violent night of gunfire in Milwaukee has left several people dead and at least six injured in separate shootings.

Police say three people are dead and one is in critical condition following a shooting on the city’s north side about 9:30 p.m. Thursday. A 36-year-old man a 30-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were fatally shot. A 19-year-old man is in critical condition.

And, as many as five people were injured during another shooting that had a police officer exchanging gunfire with a suspect. Four people suffered gunshot wounds in a nearby house. A fifth victim, believed to be connected to the shooting, arrived at a hospital a short time later. Their conditions are unknown.

