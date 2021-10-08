Gableman backs off request for testimony from city officials

BROOKFIELD, Wis. (WBAY) - The special counsel investigating the November election is no longer asking officials from Wisconsin’s five largest cities to testify in his investigation, according to our sister TV stations in Madison.

WKOW reports Madison City Attorney Michael Haas says he was contacted by Andrew Kloster, a lawyer working with special counsel Michael Gableman. According to Haas, Kloster told him he’s calling municipal attorneys to let them know mayors and city clerks are no longer being asked to appear for interviews on October 15 and October 22. WKOW’s calls to Gableman’s office were not returned.

As Action 2 News reported this week, Gableman informed the Green Bay City Council that he subpoenaed the mayor and a member of the mayor’s office Tuesday, as well as mayors in Kenosha, Madison, Milwaukee and Racine. Their city clerks received subpoenas last week.

Gableman indicated a major focus of his investigation is the involvement of private groups which “participated substantially in the administration of public elections.” His subpoena to the Green Bay City Clerk requested all communications with or pertaining to about a dozen organizations, including Centers for Tech and Civic Life.

Haas said Kloster told him the focus right now is reviewing documents the cities provided through past open records requests, and Gableman’s team will decide later whether to request more documents and interviews. WMTV reports the documents requested from the City of Madison were provided by another group.

A member of the Wisconsin Elections Commission said the subpoenas for documents made little since because they were available through previous open records requests. “We’ve already provided a lot of those documents that were requested. All the documents that related to the [Center for Tech and Civic Life] documents, we already provided them... months and months ago,” said Ann Jacobs, a Democratic appointee to the commission.

This development comes a day after the Wisconsin Legislative Council released a memo advising state lawmakers about legal questions surrounding Gableman’s subpoenas. The law says legislative subpoenas can order a witness to appear “before any committee of the legislature, or of either house thereof, appointed to investigate any subject matter.” The Office of Special Counsel is not a legislative committee, but the council concludes that case law and statutes support the argument that “a duly authorized representative of a committee may serve as agent for the committee.”

The Republican-controlled Assembly Committee on Campaigns and Elections approved $680,000 for Gableman’s investigation. The investigation was requested by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos. It’s in addition to an investigation by the non-partisan Legislative Audit Bureau, which was also requested by Republicans.

Gableman told Green Bay’s city council he is not “relitigating” the 2020 election results. He said his investigation is looking into whether Wisconsin’s elections are “open, transparent, honest and fair.”

