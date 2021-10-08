De Pere Police continue to investigate East River Trail attack

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - De Pere Police say they are continuing to investigate the attack on a woman and her baby at the north end of the East River Trail.

Action 2 News reached out to the department Friday for an update. Police say there’s nothing new they can release at this time and called it a “highly sensitive” investigation. An update could come next week.

The attack happened the morning of Oct. 5. The victim’s husband called police shortly before 11:30 after finding the couple’s 4-week-old lying in a grassy area. The husband told police he was looking for his wife after she was gone longer than expected.

Officers found the woman 40-to-50 yards from where the baby was found. She survived the attack. Officers say the baby wasn’t harmed.

Police believe there was one assailant and that this was a “stranger assault.” Authorities say they have nothing to release about the attacker and aren’t saying if a suspect is in custody.

A GoFundMe account has been created for the family. Donations can be made online at https://gofund.me/89e33546.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.