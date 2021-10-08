Advertisement

Celebrating Fall Fest on Broadway

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 5:30 AM CDT
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay’s Broadway District is celebrating all things fall.

Fall Fest on Broadway is Saturday, Oct. 9, from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

There will be trick-or-treating at businesses, horse drawn carriage rides, live music, pumpkin painting and more.

Businesses in the district are taking part in a Scarecrow Contest.

MORE INFORMATION: https://downtowngreenbay.com/explore/broadway-events/fall-fest-on-broadway

