3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: LEONARDO, the in-fall-ible robot

By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The California Institute of Technology has developed a robot that is, let’s say, “in-fall-ible.” LEONARDO has propellers like a drone to balance, so it doesn’t fall down. Brad shows you how uniquely it handles stairs and skateboards.

Plus, the promise of tablets and other displays that “write” in Braille on-the-fly for the visually impaired. Brad shows you how the technology works.

For a bonus, check out the robots Brad mentions in his report that weren’t so “in-fall-ible.”

