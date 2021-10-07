Wisconsin sailor identified among Pearl Harbor remains

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Almost 70 years after the attack on Pearl Harbor, another Wisconsin native killed in the attack is finally being laid to rest in his hometown.

Navy Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Harold Carney from Lafayette County will be laid to rest in Benton, Wisconsin, on November 6.

Carney, a native of New Diggings, Wis., was 23 years old when he died aboard the battleship USS Oklahoma. His remains were eventually interred with other unidentified crew members in a cemetery in Hawaii that became known as the Punchbowl. The remains were exhumed in 2015 and identified with modern DNA testing, as well as dental and anthropological analysis.

Recently we’ve reported on the identification of remains of other victims at Pearl Harbor, including Keefe Connolly of Markesan, Kenneth Doernenburg of Antigo, and the Barber brothers of New London.

