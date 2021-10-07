SHOWERS AT TIMES THROUGH THE REST OF TODAY

As an area of upper-level low pressure swirls towards the Great Lakes, showers will continue to push into northeast Wisconsin. For the afternoon, the rain will push in from Lake Michigan and move in a Northwest fashion. Rain could become moderate at time, with even a few imbedded thundershowers into this evening, but severe weather is not expected. It will not be raining at every point in time for the rest of today, but you should still keep your umbrella handy.

With cloudy skies, our afternoon temperatures have been limited to the 60s, but still running a few degrees above average for this time of the year. It will feel a bit humid outside, but thankfully not hot. Even though we’re a week into October, this sticky, damp air is probably going to hang around all the way through the upcoming weekend.

Additional showers and a few thundershowers will continue through tomorrow. There’s also a few SMALLER rain chances for both Saturday and Sunday. However, the weekend is looking more dry than not, with warm high temperatures well into the 70s.

WINDS & WAVES:

TODAY: E 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

FRIDAY: SE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 2′ OR LESS

AFTERNOON: Plenty of clouds. Showers at times. Slightly humid. HIGH: 69

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. Scattered showers. Thunder possible. LOW: 60

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. A bit humid with scattered thundershowers. HIGH: 71 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: Early fog, then partly sunny. Humid again. A few spotty afternoon showers. HIGH: 75 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: Early showers? Sun and clouds. Warm, humid and breezy. Thunder possible NORTH. HIGH: 77 LOW: 57

MONDAY: Increasing clouds. Less humid. Thundershowers arrive late, or at night. HIGH: 73 LOW: 58

TUESDAY: Cloudy and breezy. Thundershowers likely. HIGH: 70 LOW: 53

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and mild. HIGH: 70

