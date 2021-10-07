SHOWERS DEVELOPING TODAY

Any areas of thick fog closer to the Upper Michigan border will fade away this morning as clouds thicken overhead. It’s going to be a gloomy day across northeast Wisconsin with plenty of clouds. As an area of upper-level low pressure swirls towards the Great Lakes, showers will push into northeast Wisconsin. Initially, the showers will be light and closer to the lakeshore and SOUTH of Green Bay. However, during the afternoon, the rain will push farther north and become more steady. A few imbedded thundershowers are possible into this evening, but severe weather is not expected.

With all the clouds around, our temperatures will probably get stuck in the 60s. It’s not going to be a hot day by any shakes, but it is going to feel somewhat humid. Even though we’re a week into October, this sticky, damp air is probably going to hang around all the way through the upcoming weekend.

Additional showers and a few thundershowers will continue through tomorrow. There’s also a few SMALLER rain chances for both Saturday and Sunday. However, the weekend is looking more dry than not, with warm high temperatures well into the 70s.

WINDS & WAVES:

TODAY: E 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

FRIDAY: SE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

TODAY: Plenty of clouds. Showers develop. Slightly humid. HIGH: 69

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. Scattered showers. Thunder possible. LOW: 60

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. A bit humid with scattered thundershowers. HIGH: 71 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: Early fog, then partly sunny. Humid again. A few spotty afternoon showers. HIGH: 74 LOW: 60

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm, humid and breezy. Thunder possible NORTH. HIGH: 77 LOW: 58

MONDAY: Increasing clouds. Less humid. Thundershowers arrive late, or at night. HIGH: 73 LOW: 59

TUESDAY: Cloudy and breezy. Thundershowers likely. HIGH: 70 LOW: 53

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and mild. HIGH: 69

