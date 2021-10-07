Advertisement

REPORTS: Packers reach agreement with LB Jaylon Smith

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith (9) celebrates after the play during an NFL football...
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith (9) celebrates after the play during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)(Matt Patterson | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers have a agreed to terms with LB Jaylon Smith, according to multiple reports.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Smith reached an agreement for a one-year deal with the Packers. Details of that agreement were not yet available Thursday morning.

Smith was recently released by the Dallas Cowboys.

The Packers are shoring up the defense after the loss of outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith to back surgery. Za’Darius could potentially return to the Packers this season.

The Cowboys drafted Jaylon Smith out of Notre Dame in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He made the Pro Bowl in 2019.

Smith has an NFL career 516 tackles and 9 sacks.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay kidnapping arrest
Children safe, man in custody after kidnapping in Green Bay
De Pere Police respond to a scene near the East River Trail. Oct. 5, 2021.
GoFundMe started for woman attacked on East River Trail and her family
Alan T. Finch
Kewaunee County man arrested for child abuse; girl hospitalized
Neighborhood across the East River Trail
De Pere community offers support for assault victim and family
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
COVID-19 “critically high” in fewer counties, still “very high” in 55

Latest News

Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) runs with an interception during the first...
Packers still seeking opinions regarding Alexander’s injury
CALEB RINARD, De Pere Senior.
De Pere fighting to stay on top of FRCC-North alone
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) waves to the fans as he is carted off the...
Packers face possibility of losing Alexander for long period
Green Bay Packers' Randall Cobb reacts to a first down catch during the second half of an NFL...
Rodgers-Cobb connection helps Packers beat Steelers 27-17