REPORTS: Packers reach agreement with LB Jaylon Smith

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers have a agreed to terms with LB Jaylon Smith, according to multiple reports.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Smith reached an agreement for a one-year deal with the Packers. Details of that agreement were not yet available Thursday morning.

Smith was recently released by the Dallas Cowboys.

The Packers are shoring up the defense after the loss of outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith to back surgery. Za’Darius could potentially return to the Packers this season.

The Cowboys drafted Jaylon Smith out of Notre Dame in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He made the Pro Bowl in 2019.

Smith has an NFL career 516 tackles and 9 sacks.

Former Cowboys’ LB Jaylon Smith officially reached agreement this morning on a one-year deal with the Green Bay Packers, per sources.



Smith’s agent @DHendrickson41 of @Wasserman confirmed the agreement to ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 7, 2021

#Packers edge rusher Chauncey Rivers suffered a non-contact knee injury at practice yesterday, source said, and is being evaluated for a potentially significant injury. He’s slated to miss time either way and likely heads to IR to make room for Jaylon Smith today. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 7, 2021

