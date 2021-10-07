A real scream: Behind the scenes at Terror on the Fox

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Terror on the Fox is back for its 25th season of all things scary and spooky.

The haunted attraction features a Terror Train to the Fox River.

Terror on the Fox is at the National Railroad Museum, 2285 South Broadway.

There is no age requirement, but organizers suggest keeping it to 12 and older. The show can be pretty scary.

Tickets are available for general admission, groups and fast pass.

TICKETS AND TIMES: https://www.terroronthefox.com/hours_pre.html

Masks will be required on the Terror Train.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.