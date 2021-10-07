Advertisement

Power 2 Change series nominated for Emmy

Power 2 Change on Action 2 News
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Action 2 News series “Power 2 Change” has been nominated for a Chicago/Midwest Emmy.

The series is nominated for Outstanding Achievement for News Specialty Report/Series - Societal Concerns.

Cami Rapson, Will Sentowski and Pat Mayo are producers of the series.

“Power 2 Change” was produced following the killing of George Floyd.

Action 2 News spoke with community members about racism, social justice and the Power 2 Change.

You can find all the Power 2 Change reports and podcasts here: https://www.wbay.com/news/power-2-change/

Emmy winners will be announced Saturday, Nov. 20.

