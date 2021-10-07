OCCASIONAL SHOWERS THROUGH FRIDAY

Occasional rain showers will continue this evening and overnight. In general the rain will be light to moderate, but could become heavier with any isolated t’storms. Severe weather is NOT expected tonight or on Friday. But, the chance for occasional rain and storms will continue then as well. Lows will dip to near 60° tonight with lower 70s for highs Friday.

It will feel a bit humid outside the next few days, and that could lead to some patchy fog developing the next several nights. Temperatures are trending warmer for the weekend with highs into the middle 70s Saturday... perhaps the upper 70s on Sunday. For perspective, the average high for early/mid October is in the lower 60s.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy and dry for most of us, but a stray shower is possible during the afternoon. Scattered showers are possible at night, and could linger across northern areas through Sunday morning. There may also be a few t’storms in the mix, but nothing severe. We’re looking at another, more widespread rain chance from Monday evening through Tuesday. Temperatures should remain warm through the middle of next week. But, we are tracking a cold front towards the end of next week that should knock high temperatures back into the lower 60s for the weekend.

WINDS & WAVES:

FRIDAY: SE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

SATURDAY: SSE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies and patchy fog. Scattered showers with thunder possible. LOW: 60

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. A bit humid with scattered showers and an isolated t’storm. HIGH: 71 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: Early fog, then mostly cloudy. Slightly humid with a stray PM shower. HIGH: 75 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: Early showers or a storm... mainly NORTH. Partly cloudy, warm, humid and breezy. HIGH: 77 LOW: 58

MONDAY: Increasing clouds. Dry into the afternoon, but storms arrive LATE. HIGH: 73 LOW: 59

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with lingering showers and storms. HIGH: 70 LOW: 53

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, but dry. Storms at NIGHT. HIGH: 69 LOW: 55

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms. Breezy. HIGH: 68

