Looking for a Halloween activity this weekend? How about a haunted trail walk?

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - If you like scary movies or haunted houses, why not try a haunted “trail walk” this weekend? While chilling, it’s also thrilling to support local after-school programs. So, prepare for a scare in the woods behind Neenah High School.

As the wind whistled through the trees and the sound of your footsteps echoed through the forest, you may not be sure what you’ve gotten yourself into, but you know you’ve done it for a good cause - Youth Go.

“This is The Hallows - our haunted trail walk,” Youth Go executive director, Kelly Hicks, said as she stood at the start of the path. “We’ve been doing it for about 10 years. But our haunted house project has been going on for over 30. But this is a chance for our young people to get out here, be creative, and scare people.”

Youth Go in Neenah provides free after-school activities, meals and school supplies for children grades 5-12. Thanks to sponsorships, 100% of the ticket sales from “The Hallows” goes back into Youth Go programming, according to executive director, Kelly Hicks.

A fundraising effort to benefit kids, who themselves are tasked with frigtening you.

“It’s just so fun, and it’s such a fun way to just step away from real life,” Elizabeth Blahnik, an actor for The Hallows haunted trail walk who has been a part of this event for about seven years since being a child participant in Youth Go starting in sixth grade.

“You’re in the dark, no one is going to know you,” Blahnik continued. “You can scare the crap out of people, and you build such a wonderful family too. We’ve all got each other’s backs. It’s all incredible.”

“It takes between 10 and 15 minutes I would say on average to walk through the trail, depending on how scared you are and how fast you walk,” Hicks shared.

When it comes to who should come out to experience the ghoulish endeavor, “Definitely I’d say leave the little ones behind,” Blahnik recommended. “We have a lot of people who bring the little ones and it’s very scary for them. So, they end up having to sometimes cut out a little bit early.”

Hicks thinks this fall’s demand might be higher because the haunted trail walk had to be canceled last year due to COVID-19, just hours before it was supposed to start.

“We were at our city garage where our haunted house happens and we were loading props into a UHAUL to bring them over here to set up,” Hicks remembered. “Then, we got an announcement from the schools that they were going virtual and the local health departments asked people to cancel events. So it was heartbreaking but it was the right thing to do.”

The Hallows haunted trail is open this Friday (October 8) and Saturday (October 9) from 6:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. but keep in mind there was a ticket sell out last weekend about 9:00 p.m. according to Hicks, who recommended arriving early and to expect a line. Tickets are $5 and can only be purchased on-site.

