Lawrence man bound over for trial in federal child porn case

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Lawrence man charged in a federal child pornography case has been bound over for trial.

On Oct. 6, Michael J. Cannell appeared before a federal judge via video. An investigator from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office gave sworn testimony and was questioned by attorneys for the government and Cannell. The court found probable cause to send the case to trial.

A criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News details allegations against Cannell.

On Aug. 31, a search warrant was executed at Cannell’s home on Lost Dauphin Road. Undercover agents had discovered child pornography available for download from a device at Cannell’s home, according to the complaint.

Agents seized recording devices and electronic devices. They say they found four videos of an underage girl undressing in Cannell’s guest bathroom. Agents say those videos were recorded by hidden cameras.

Cannell was arrested on Sept. 22. He’s being held in federal custody “by clear and convincing evidence that no condition or combination of conditions of release will reasonably assure the safety of any other person and the community,” according to the order for detention.

If convicted, Cannell faces 15-30 years in federal prison and up to life on supervised release.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.