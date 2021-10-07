Advertisement

Kelley Country Creamery to be featured on Good Morning America

Karen Kelley, the owner of the popular ice cream shop, said while the summers are usually busy,...
Karen Kelley, the owner of the popular ice cream shop, said while the summers are usually busy, they have gotten even more business this year because of the People Magazine list.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A popular ice cream destination in Fond du Lac County will be featured on Good Morning America Thursday morning.

Kelley Country Creamery is part of the “Rise and Shine Wisconsin” reports on GMA. GMA airs at 7 a.m., right after Action 2 News This Morning.

Action 2 News featured the creamery in a report in July. It was named one of the top 10 ice cream places in the United States by People Magazine.

Kelley Country Creamery offers more than 350 flavors of homemade ice cream with a peaceful view of the family farm. All ice cream is made from milk from the family’s dairy farm.

The Kelley family is celebrating 160 years of farming this year.

The creamery is located at W5215 County Road B in Fond du Lac.

CLICK HERE to learn about the creamery.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay kidnapping arrest
Children safe, man in custody after kidnapping in Green Bay
De Pere Police respond to a scene near the East River Trail. Oct. 5, 2021.
GoFundMe started for woman attacked on East River Trail and her family
Alan T. Finch
Kewaunee County man arrested for child abuse; girl hospitalized
Neighborhood across the East River Trail
De Pere community offers support for assault victim and family
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
COVID-19 “critically high” in fewer counties, still “very high” in 55

Latest News

Terror on the Fox
A real scream: Behind the scenes at Terror on the Fox
Brown County Child Support Agency partners with My Brother's Keeper
Brown County Child Support Agency partners with My Brother’s Keeper in parent education
Featured Links
Make-A-Wish Wisconsin
Gourmet Wishes supports Make-A-Wish Wisconsin