Kelley Country Creamery to be featured on Good Morning America

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A popular ice cream destination in Fond du Lac County will be featured on Good Morning America Thursday morning.

Kelley Country Creamery is part of the “Rise and Shine Wisconsin” reports on GMA. GMA airs at 7 a.m., right after Action 2 News This Morning.

Action 2 News featured the creamery in a report in July. It was named one of the top 10 ice cream places in the United States by People Magazine.

Kelley Country Creamery offers more than 350 flavors of homemade ice cream with a peaceful view of the family farm. All ice cream is made from milk from the family’s dairy farm.

The Kelley family is celebrating 160 years of farming this year.

The creamery is located at W5215 County Road B in Fond du Lac.

