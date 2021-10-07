Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Watching the fall colors

By Cruz Medina
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 10:53 PM CDT
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - While the weather has been warmer than usual recently, outdoors is starting to look like fall. The leaves are changing color even with our above-average temperatures.

In the video above, First Alert Weather meteorologist Cruz Medina takes us through the process and shows you where to spot the brightest fall colors right now.

