First Alert Weather: Watching the fall colors
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - While the weather has been warmer than usual recently, outdoors is starting to look like fall. The leaves are changing color even with our above-average temperatures.
In the video above, First Alert Weather meteorologist Cruz Medina takes us through the process and shows you where to spot the brightest fall colors right now.
