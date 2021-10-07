Federal grand jury indicts Hortonville man for child pornography

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A federal grand jury indicted a 48-year-old Hortonville man for receiving and possessing child pornography, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

Jeffrey J. Wagner is accused of receiving sexually-explicit videos of prepubescent children last March. The case was investigated by the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office and the state’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Prosecutors say Wagner faces 5 to 20 years in prison on a charge of receiving child pornography and up to 10 years in prison for possession of child pornography if he’s found guilty.

