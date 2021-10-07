Advertisement

Federal grand jury indicts Hortonville man for child pornography

By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A federal grand jury indicted a 48-year-old Hortonville man for receiving and possessing child pornography, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

Jeffrey J. Wagner is accused of receiving sexually-explicit videos of prepubescent children last March. The case was investigated by the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office and the state’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Prosecutors say Wagner faces 5 to 20 years in prison on a charge of receiving child pornography and up to 10 years in prison for possession of child pornography if he’s found guilty.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay kidnapping arrest
Children safe, man in custody after kidnapping in Green Bay
De Pere Police respond to a scene near the East River Trail. Oct. 5, 2021.
GoFundMe started for woman attacked on East River Trail and her family
Neighborhood across the East River Trail
De Pere community offers support for assault victim and family
Alan T. Finch
Kewaunee County man arrested for child abuse; girl hospitalized
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
COVID-19 “critically high” in fewer counties, still “very high” in 55

Latest News

Cutouts represent victims of domestic violence
DEBRIEF: Domestic abuse has unintended victims
Thanks to sponsorships, 100% of the ticket sales from “The Hallows,” the haunted trail walk,...
Looking for a Halloween activity this weekend? How about a haunted trail walk?
Navy Machinist's Mate 1st Class Harold Carney, of New Diggings, Wis., died aboard the USS...
Wisconsin sailor identified among Pearl Harbor remains
Silhouettes representing victims of domestic violence are on display outside Christine Ann...
Domestic violence deaths sometimes include unintended targets