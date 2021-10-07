Door County event highlights Marsy’s Law and Domestic Violence Awareness Month

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The state of Wisconsin recently amended its constitution to include rights for crime victims. It’s called Marsy’s Law and advocates for victims of domestic abuse say it’s a game changer.

On Wednesday, more than a dozen people were at Martin Park in Sturgeon Bay for the “Walk with Me” event, which recognized the law’s positive impact on victims.

“A lot of times people don’t even know that domestic violence is within our community, because look at this place. Look at this community. It’s amazing. It’s beautiful. It’s a big tourist destination. But, domestic violence does not discriminate,” Milly Gonzales, executive director for HELP of Door County, said.

Her organization put Wednesday evening’s walk together. It was held to commemorate October being Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

“I am transgender and my journey to becoming the confident woman that you see in front of you today has not been easy,” Jessica Katzenmeyer shared with those in the audience. She’s running for Wisconsin’s 5th congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives, a seat currently held by Rep. Scott Fitzgerald, R-Wisconsin.

Silhouettes were placed throughout the park highlighting several rights crime victims have thanks to Marsy’s Law.

“It’s suppose to set the tone for how victim’s of crime are supposed to be treated,” Nela Kaplic, outreach director for Marsy’s Law for Wisconsin, said.

Marsy’s Law was amended to the state constitution after 75% of people voted in April of 2020 in favor of adding it.

Among the new rights for crime victims, they can now upon request get reasonable protection from the accused throughout the criminal justice process. Furthermore, upon request victims can receive updates on an investigation from authorities and learn if the accused has been released from custody.

(Link to full text of Marsy’s Law: https://www.equalrightsforwi.com/approved_wisconsin_victims_of_crime_amendment)

“Victims are now going to have stronger enforceable rights that will help them have more compassionate outcomes as they try to navigate an often very challenging criminal justice system,” Kaplic said.

According to End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin, one person died every five days in the state last year due to domestic violence, most of the victims were female.

“Let’s stop blaming the victim and putting the onus on the victim on its their obligation to leave. We should be saying why do people abuse, and why are they abusing their loved ones,” Gonzales of HELP of Door County said.

