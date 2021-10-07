Advertisement

Domestic violence deaths sometimes include unintended targets

Silhouettes representing victims of domestic violence are on display outside Christine Ann...
Silhouettes representing victims of domestic violence are on display outside Christine Ann Domestic Abuse Services in Oshkosh.(WBAY)
By Emily Matesic
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - October is domestic violence awareness month.

Action 2 News has previously reported that 68 people were killed in domestic violence incidents, in Wisconsin, last year. Another study, released by the HOPE Domestic Violence Homicide Help website -- a project of Rainbow House in Marinette County -- adds almost 30 more people to that number. It takes into account additional deaths of non-intended targets.

February 2, 2020 retired Oshkosh police officer Jay Puestohl was stabbed to death by a man during an argument at the suspect’s mother’s home. In August of that year, also in Oshkosh, James Gruettner was gunned down by his daughter’s ex-boyfriend. The suspect shot and injured Gruettner’s daughter and another man in the attack, too.

“Winnebago County lost five victims to domestic abuse and only two of them were really the intended victims,” says Beth Oswald with Christin Ann Domestic Abuse Services.

As Christine Ann Domestic Abuse Services in Oshkosh recognizes domestic violence awareness month, it’s trying to bring attention to all victims -- not just the ones who are targeted by perpetrators.

“It’s not just the victims, it’s not just the survivors that are the targets. So, everybody needs to know how to respond, how to help friends, and we know that when you, when a person is leaving is the most dangerous, so if you’re intervening - you’re putting yourself in danger. If you’re trying to force, help them to leave you could be putting maybe co-workers in danger. So, I think it’s really important for people to know the situations they could be putting themselves into,” says Oswald.

She isn’t highlighting these incidents to try and scare people away from helping those who might find themselves in an abusive relationship -- instead she wants to try and raise awareness about the help that is available.

Oswald adds, “We’re not just the shelter. We have empowerment advocates, we have our crisis line that can safety plan.”

And for those who want to help people escape abusive situations, Oswald says to simply offer support.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay kidnapping arrest
Children safe, man in custody after kidnapping in Green Bay
De Pere Police respond to a scene near the East River Trail. Oct. 5, 2021.
GoFundMe started for woman attacked on East River Trail and her family
Neighborhood across the East River Trail
De Pere community offers support for assault victim and family
Alan T. Finch
Kewaunee County man arrested for child abuse; girl hospitalized
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
COVID-19 “critically high” in fewer counties, still “very high” in 55

Latest News

Green Bay kidnapping arrest
Green Bay man charged with domestic abuse after kidnapping report
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
COVID-19 deaths, cases remain high as state hits 6.4 million “shots in the arm”
Alan T. Finch
$250,000 bond set in Kewaunee County child abuse case
October 7 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking the rain