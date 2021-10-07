3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Prehistoric finds

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Longing for the simpler days of prehistoric times? Brad Spakowitz has the P̶a̶n̶g̶a̶e̶a̶ panacea for you! Join him for 3 Brilliant Minutes as he dishes on:

Prehistoric, three-eyed “dinosaur shrimp” restored to life in Arizona pond water. They’re creepier than Sea Monkeys!

The student who discovered bones weren’t from a family of triceratops but they’d fit in at the family reunion!

And what whales looked like on land, before these mammalian behemoths went aquatic full-time!

