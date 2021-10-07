$250,000 bond set in Kewaunee County child abuse case

KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Thursday, a Kewaunee County court set bond at a quarter of a million dollars for a Luxemburg man accused in a brutal child abuse case, and the man’s wife was arrested on charges related to the case, too.

A Green Bay hospital called the sheriff’s office Tuesday afternoon, saying it had a young patient unconscious and in critical condition with injuries “consistent with physical abuse.” The victim was later flown by medical helicopter to Children’s near Milwaukee.

Alan T. Finch, 33, is formally charged with being party to the crimes of repeated acts of physical abuse of a child intentionally causing bodily harm, chronic neglect of a child with the consequence of great bodily harm, and causing mental harm to a child. Together, they could carry more than 97 years in prison if convicted.

The sheriff’s office said Finch’s wife, Dawn Jimenez, 35, was arrested on suspicion of physical abuse of a child, repeated acts of physical abuse intentionally causing great bodily harm, chronic neglect of a child and causing mental harm to a child. She’s jailed awaiting a bail hearing.

According to the 10-page criminal complaint, the attending physician in Green Bay told the investigator he’d never seen any case this serious in his 25 years as a doctor. The doctor said if the child survives it’s likely they won’t grow up to be a functioning adult. He said the child “flat lined” at one point; hospital staff performed more than 15 minutes of CPR to resuscitate them, and Children’s put the child on a ventilator.

In the complaint against Finch, Jimenez described seeing him physically abuse the child, including punching them or lifting and dropping them, then making the child wear a mask to hide the bruises. She said her husband never stays employed for very long “because he usually does not get along with others,” the complaint reads.

Finch denied ever abusing the child except for moderately slapping them when they screamed in his face.

