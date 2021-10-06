Sturgeon Bay’s Michigan Street Bridge closed until further notice

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Michigan Street Bridge in downtown Sturgeon Bay is closed to vehicle traffic until further notice after a truck’s load hit the overhead structure.

The state Department of Transportation says the southbound truck hit several braces along the bridge at about noon Wednesday. DOT engineers are inspecting the damage and the other bridge parts, then more review is needed to make sure the bridge is safe to open.

This will have an impact on downtown traffic. Drivers are encouraged to use either the Maple Oregon Street Bridge or the Bayview Bridge and be prepared for backups and delays.

Police say the bridge sidewalk is still open for pedestrians and bicycles.

