Sturgeon Bay bridge closed to vehicles after truck’s load hits braces

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Crews have closed Sturgeon Bay’s Michigan Street Bridge after a truck’s load hit several braces Wednesday.

Police say the state is sending inspectors to check on the area of the bridge that was hit.

The bridge is closed to vehicle traffic. The sidewalk remains open for pedestrians and bicyclists.

Police say they hope the closure will only ask a few hours.

