SCATTERED RAIN RETURNS ON THURSDAY

Clear skies will continue for a time tonight, but clouds will be increasing for Thursday morning. Our next weathermaker is an area of low pressure presently spinning to our south. It will head towards the Great Lakes on Thursday, bringing with it a more widespread chance for rain.

You can expect times of showers beginning Thursday morning and continuing throughout the day... as well as into Friday. You may hear a few rumbles of thunder, but our risk of severe weather remains LOW. Temperatures will continue to be mild for October with late-week highs in the lower half of the 70s and lows in the upper half of the 50s.

The weekend is actually looking slightly warmer with highs into the middle 70s. Saturday is likely dry, but a stray shower cannot be totally ruled out. Sunday will start with some clouds and a few spotty showers, but most of us will stay dry for the afternoon.

This balmy autumn weather will continue for the foreseeable future. Highs Monday may be a little cooler than over the weekend, but lower 70s are still expected. Another storm system could bring a round of rain back through the area late Monday and into Tuesday, but highs will hold in the 70s after that weathermaker passes. There are signs of a “cool-down” by next weekend; but for now, that just means temperatures trending back to near-normal levels. For reference, that’s highs in the lower 60s and lows back in the 40s.

WINDS & WAVES:

THURSDAY: E 10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

FRIDAY: SSE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Mild again with increasing clouds. LOW: 57

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies, slightly humid. Occasional rain shower. Thunder? HIGH: 70 LOW: 60

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Humid with scattered showers, possibly a few thunderstorms. HIGH: 71 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, warmer, and a bit humid. A stray shower? HIGH: 75 LOW: 63

SUNDAY: Early clouds and showers, then some PM sunshine. Still warm. HIGH: 76 LOW: 57

MONDAY: Increasing clouds. Late day showers and storms. HIGH: 73 LOW: 58

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few storms. HIGH: 70 LOW: 55

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and unseasonably mild. Rain at night. HIGH: 71

