Purple Porch Project sheds light on Domestic Abuse Awareness Month

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Harbor House in Appleton is on a mission to shine a light on domestic violence all through October.

To raise awareness and money to help survivors, the Harbor House is hosting its fourth annual Purple Porch Project.

Harbor House executive Amber Schroeder said while it may seem simple, it could save a life.

“By putting up purple lights we’re saying it’s OK to talk about this, we’re proud to talk about this, we’re here as a community to support you and we support harbor house too and they are here for you,” Schroeder said.

Harbor House is also hosting a challenge to raise $50,000 this month to support survivors of domestic violence.

Schroeder says, on average, 1 in 7 people experience domestic violence in the Fox Valley, but lately they have been seeing more people come through their doors.

“So harbor house has experienced 300 more clients this year than we did in all of last year already. so violence is way up in our community, we know this,” Schroeder said. “It knows no race, gender or socioeconomic status. It affects all genders, all sexualities, all races. It can affect you if you make zero dollars a year or $200,000 a year, domestic violence can affect you.”

Purple porch light kits, including string lights and yard signs, are now available at the Nicolet National Bank Valley locations, and the Wisk And Arrow for $25.

If you are in danger or wish to speak with an advocate, click here.

