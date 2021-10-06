Advertisement

People in “fender bender” may have clues to fatal Green Lake County crash

A man was killed in a crash in Green Lake County. Sept. 29, 2021.
A man was killed in a crash in Green Lake County. Sept. 29, 2021.(Green Lake County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office is hoping people involved in a minor crash have information that can help explain a fatal crash at the same intersection just 10 minutes later.

The sheriff’s office is investigating a head-on crash at Highways 23/49 and County Highway A in the town of Princeton that killed an Appleton man. It happened at the stop-light controlled intersection last Wednesday, Sept. 29, at about 3:20 P.M.

During the investigation, detectives learned about a “fender bender” that happened at 3:10 P.M. Witnesses say the occupants of a red or maroon SUV got out, checked the damage, and drove on.

Detectives would like to hear from the people who were in that SUV, or from anyone who knows who they might be, because they might have information pertinent to the fatal-crash investigation. Call the sheriff’s office at (920) 294-4134 extension 1151. You can also report information anonymously through Green Lake County Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-438-8436.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

De Pere Police respond to a scene near the East River Trail. Oct. 5, 2021.
GoFundMe started for woman attacked on East River Trail and her family
crash
Teen killed in motorcycle crash was Kimberly senior
Green Bay kidnapping arrest
Children safe, man in custody after kidnapping in Green Bay
The Unified School District of De Pere Board of Education held a special meeting on Monday,...
Some parents heckle doctor, school board members at De Pere meeting
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Wisconsin adds 23 COVID-19 deaths, 3,549 new cases

Latest News

WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
COVID-19 “critically high” in fewer counties, still “very high” in 55
Green Bay police want to identify this person for an incident downtown on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021
Green Bay police want to identify person in downtown incident
Barb Englebret Chisholm holds a photo of her great grandparents, Desire and Emerence Englebert,...
Door County Belgian community to commemorate 150th anniversary of The Great Fire
De Pere Police respond to a scene near the East River Trail. Oct. 5, 2021.
GoFundMe started for woman attacked on East River Trail and her family