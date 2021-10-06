People in “fender bender” may have clues to fatal Green Lake County crash

PRINCETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office is hoping people involved in a minor crash have information that can help explain a fatal crash at the same intersection just 10 minutes later.

The sheriff’s office is investigating a head-on crash at Highways 23/49 and County Highway A in the town of Princeton that killed an Appleton man. It happened at the stop-light controlled intersection last Wednesday, Sept. 29, at about 3:20 P.M.

During the investigation, detectives learned about a “fender bender” that happened at 3:10 P.M. Witnesses say the occupants of a red or maroon SUV got out, checked the damage, and drove on.

Detectives would like to hear from the people who were in that SUV, or from anyone who knows who they might be, because they might have information pertinent to the fatal-crash investigation. Call the sheriff’s office at (920) 294-4134 extension 1151. You can also report information anonymously through Green Lake County Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-438-8436.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.