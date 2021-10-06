MORE WARM OCTOBER WEATHER... RAIN ARRIVES TOMORROW

Any patchy thick fog will fade away through the mid-morning hours. Otherwise, skies will be mostly sunny across northeast Wisconsin. Nearby high pressure will keep today’s weather quiet. High temperatures will rise into the low to mid 70s this afternoon, but temperatures will get stuck in the upper 60s lakeside, due to a gentle east breeze.

We’re watching an area of low pressure hovering over Arkansas... It’s been wobbling over the Ozarks recently because it’s been cut off from the steering winds aloft. But the jet stream is about to push this weathermaker into the Great Lakes. That means we’ll see increasing clouds tonight, with times of showers and a few thunderstorms Thursday and into Friday. Our risk of severe weather through the end of the work-week is LOW.

A few more showers and storms are possible late in the weekend and early next week. Otherwise, this balmy autumn weather will continue for the foreseeable future, with mostly 70s over the next several days.

WINDS & WAVES:

DENSE FOG THIS MORNING

TODAY: E 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

THURSDAY: E 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

TODAY: Patchy fog, then mostly sunny. A little warmer. HIGH: 73

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. A late shower is possible SOUTH. Patchy fog is possible NORTH. LOW: 57

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies. More humid. Showers develop. Thunder possible late. HIGH: 69 LOW: 60

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 72 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Warmer and a bit humid. A stray shower? HIGH: 75 LOW: 63

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Breezy and humid with scattered showers and storms. HIGH: 75 LOW: 59

MONDAY: A mix of sunshine and clouds. Thundershowers possible at NIGHT. HIGH: 72 LOW: 57

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Scattered thundershowers. HIGH: 71

