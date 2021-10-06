Advertisement

MORE WARM OCTOBER WEATHER... RAIN ARRIVES TOMORROW

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Cruz Medina
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Skies will be mostly sunny across northeast Wisconsin for your afternoon. Nearby high pressure will keep today’s weather quiet. High temperatures will top out in the low to mid 70s for most, but temperatures will get stuck in the upper 60s lakeside, due to a gentle east breeze.

We’re watching an upper-level area of low pressure that is over the Ozarks. It’s cut off from the steering winds aloft, but the jet stream is about to push this weathermaker into the Great Lakes. That means we’ll see increasing clouds tonight, with times of showers and a few thunderstorms Thursday and into Friday. Our risk of severe weather through the end of the work-week is LOW. Tomorrow morning, some fog will be possible across northern areas.

A few more showers and storms are possible late in the weekend and early next week. Otherwise, this balmy autumn weather will continue for the foreseeable future, with mostly 70s over the next several days.

WINDS & WAVES:

TODAY: E 5-10 KTS WAVES: 2′ OR LESS

THURSDAY: E 5-10 KTS WAVES: 2′ OR LESS

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny. A little warmer. HIGH: 74

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. A late shower is possible SOUTH. Patchy fog is possible NORTH. LOW: 56

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies. More humid. Showers develop. Thunder possible late. HIGH: 70 LOW: 60

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 72 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: Sun & clouds. Warmer and a bit humid. A stray shower? HIGH: 76 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy and humid with scattered showers and storms. HIGH: 75 LOW: 55

MONDAY: A mix of sunshine and clouds. Thundershowers possible at NIGHT. HIGH: 73 LOW: 57

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Scattered thundershowers. HIGH: 71

