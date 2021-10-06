Advertisement

Kewaunee County man arrested for child abuse; girl hospitalized

Alan T. Finch
Alan T. Finch(Kewaunee County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Kewaunee County man has been arrested for child abuse after a girl was hospitalized with injuries.

Alan T. Finch, 33, Luxemburg, was arrested on a charge of Reckless Physical Abuse of a Child, according to the Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Office.

On Oct. 5, at about 2:25 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a call from a hospital in Green Bay about a young patient with wounds “consistent with physical abuse.”

The child was unconscious and listed in critical condition. The girl was later taken to Children’s Hospital in Milwaukee.

Finch was arrested and officials say more charges may be filed in the case.

The Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department, Kewaunee County Human Services, and Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating.

