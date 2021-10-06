Advertisement

Home COVID tests recalled over false positive results

According to the FDA, certain lots of the test indicate that a person has the virus when they...
According to the FDA, certain lots of the test indicate that a person has the virus when they do not actually have it. Negative results do not appear to be affected by the manufacturing issue.(Source: Ellume, Food and Drug Administration)
By Ed Payne
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The Food and Drug Administration is recalling the Ellume COVID-19 Home Test over false positive results.

According to the FDA, certain lots of the test indicate that a person has the virus when they do not have it. Negative results do not appear to be affected by a manufacturing issue.

“The FDA is working closely with Ellume to assess the company’s additional manufacturing checks and other corrective steps to help ensure that the issue is resolved,” a safety communication from the agency said.

A complete list of recalled Ellume COVID-19 Home Tests can be found on the company’s website.

If you purchased one of the recalled test kits, you can request a replacement by completing an online form.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

De Pere Police respond to a scene near the East River Trail. Oct. 5, 2021.
Woman with baby attacked on East River Trail in De Pere
crash
Teen killed in motorcycle crash was Kimberly senior
The Unified School District of De Pere Board of Education held a special meeting on Monday,...
Some parents heckle doctor, school board members at De Pere meeting
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Wisconsin adds 23 COVID-19 deaths, 3,549 new cases
Neenah Foundry fire. Oct. 5, 2021
Firefighters: Neenah Foundry fire spread from basement to fourth floor

Latest News

Law enforcement officials in Arlington, Texas, are responding to a report of a shooting at...
LIVE: Police: 4 shot at high school in Arlington, Texas; shooter sought
Children safe, man in custody after kidnapping in Green Bay
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Report of shooting at Texas high school
LIVE: Biden meets with business leaders on debt limit talks