Green Bay police want to identify person in downtown incident

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Do you recognize the person in the photograph above, or maybe their clothing?

Green Bay police want to identify the person involved in an incident downtown on Friday, October 1. Police aren’t ready to make any more information public.

Anyone who might have information to help investigators can provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-7867, online at 432stop.com, or with the free P3 Tips app for iPhones and Android phones. You can also speak with Detective Brey at (920) 448-3200 ext. 0275 or Detective Kingston at (920) 448-3222.

Action 2 News will provide updates on this case when they become available.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.