Green Bay Police looking for man wanted in kidnapping

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are asking for the public to be on the lookout for a man who kidnapped three children/

The suspect is Tyrone L. Dubose, 29. He’s described as a black male who is 5′7″ and 155 pounds.

The children were identified as:

Sebastian Davis, 1, black male

Starzera Dubose, 3, black female

Zion Dubose, 5, black male

Dubose is driving a red 2016 Ford Focus with Louisiana License Plate 920ELK. A garbage bag is covering the rear window.

No photos were provided. The photo of Tyrone Dubose in this story is from a 2018 arrest in Brown County.

If you see this car, the suspect, or the vehicle, call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.