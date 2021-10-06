Advertisement

Green Bay Police looking for man wanted in kidnapping

By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are asking for the public to be on the lookout for a man who kidnapped three children/

The suspect is Tyrone L. Dubose, 29. He’s described as a black male who is 5′7″ and 155 pounds.

The children were identified as:

  • Sebastian Davis, 1, black male
  • Starzera Dubose, 3, black female
  • Zion Dubose, 5, black male

Dubose is driving a red 2016 Ford Focus with Louisiana License Plate 920ELK. A garbage bag is covering the rear window.

No photos were provided. The photo of Tyrone Dubose in this story is from a 2018 arrest in Brown County.

If you see this car, the suspect, or the vehicle, call 911 immediately.

