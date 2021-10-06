Advertisement

Gourmet Wishes supports Make-A-Wish Wisconsin

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A culinary event is being held to raise money for Make-A-Wish Wisconsin.

Gourmet Wishes is Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021 at 5 p.m. The event is held at Resch Expo, 820 Armed Forces Dr.

A virtual program is available starting at 7 p.m.

Guests will enjoy gourmet food, desserts, martinis and wins from local restaurants. There will be live music and an auction.

The fine-dining event supports Make-A-Wish. The organization fulfills dreams of hundreds of children who have critical illnesses.

CLICK HERE for more information.

