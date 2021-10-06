Gillett man charged with homicide in crash that killed passenger

OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Gillett man has been charged with Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle for a crash that killed his passenger.

Mark A. Martin, 54, is being held on a $50,000 bond.

A criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News details the allegations against Martin. On Oct. 3, at about 11:09 p.m., the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office was called to a single-vehicle crash in the area of 5651 County Highway V in the Town of Underhill.

A man who came across the scene found Martin standing in the road. “I’m all f----d up and crashed my truck,” Martin told the man. The man spotted a leg sticking out of the vehicle.

First responders arrived on the scene and found a pickup truck facing north with serious damage to the right side. They noticed empty Busch Light beer cans scattered at the scene.

The officers found Martin’s passenger dead in the truck. The victim’s name was not released.

The complaint states Martin failed to stop at a stop sign and continued through the intersection. He went into a west ditch, struck some trees and spun 90 degrees before stopping.

Martin initially told the investigator that someone else had crashed the truck and fled the scene. Martin said he was a passenger in the middle of the truck. Investigators looked at the evidence and found that story did not match up. They say he would have suffered serious injuries if he had been in the center seat. They swept the scene and found no other evidence of another person involved in the crash.

A sergeant stated he could smell intoxicants on Martin and noticed slurred speech. He asked Martin how much he had to drink. “A lot,” Martin replied.

Investigators learned Martin was operating while revoked due to previous intoxicated driving convictions.

Officers placed Martin under arrest. They say he consented to a blood draw. The evidence was sent to the Wisconsin State Lab of Hygiene and results are pending.

Martin appeared in court on Oct. 4. As condition of bond, he must maintain complete sobriety and have no contact with the victim’s family. His next court hearing is scheduled for Oct. 14.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.