De Pere community offers support for assault victim and family

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - The De Pere community is coming together to support a mother who was assaulted at the East River Trail Tuesday morning while out with her four-week-old baby.

Andrea Argall, a mother who lives near the trail, is heartbroken.

“I have a 15-month-old son, and my husband and I walk right there frequently and part of our loop is the 10 Mile Rd. and Blackearth Dr.,” said Argall.

She shared a picture with Action 2 News showing her family on the trail when her son was only a few days old.

“I walk there a lot, and what was hard for me was that that could have been me. That could have been any of my friends who are in the neighborhood who walk there,” she said.

Argall is hoping to start a meal train for the victim and her family if they accept the help.

Another person started a GoFundMe account with the goal of raising $10,000. Shana Ledvina, a De Pere City Council member, said the family is aware of the fundraiser and are grateful for the support.

Not only is the community showing its support, but people who live in the area want to protect each other.

Carissa Nusbaum lives close to the trail and wants to start a neighborhood watch.

In a statement, she said she felt very safe in her neighborhood until yesterday and forming a neighborhood watch could help renew a sense of safety. She also added that she hopes the victim knows the De Pere community, and other mothers, are praying for her emotional and physical healing.

“My deepest care and concern goes out to the mother who was the victim of yesterday’s attack. I hope she knows all of us in De Pere, especially the moms, are praying for her emotional and physical healing. It’s hard to believe something like this could happen in our quiet, safe neighborhood. Having lived in De Pere nearly my whole life, I know how this community comes together to support each other through good times and bad. This sense of community is a big reason why a Neighborhood Watch is a logical next step in response to what happened yesterday. Until yesterday, I have always felt my neighborhood is very safe for myself and my family. By forming a Neighborhood Watch, we can get to know our neighbors and support each other to renew this sense of safety. Neighborhood Watch groups are an excellent way to partner with law enforcement to not only make our neighborhood feel safer, but to take proactive steps to actually make our neighborhood safer. I hope everyone will join our efforts in supporting each other!” --Carissa Nusbaum

