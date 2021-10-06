Advertisement

Conservative group threatens to sue over UW diversity hires

UW Madison students return to classes
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A conservative legal group has threatened legal action against the University of Wisconsin-Madison for hiring three mental health providers to serve only students of color.

The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty warned UW President Tommy Thompson and UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank in a letter Wednesday that the job assignments violate state and federal laws against racial discrimination.

The group, which is supported by the billionaire Koch family network, said failure to revise their job descriptions and policies “may result in legal action.”

Officials of the UW System and the Madison campus did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

