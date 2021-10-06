Brown County Child Support Agency partners with My Brother’s Keeper in parent education

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brown County’s Child Support Agency has partnered with My Brother’s Keeper to help noncustodial parents through a demonstration project known as “ELEVATE.”

“ELEVATE stands for empowering lives, through education, vocational assessment, training and employment. And it truly is that and more,” said Maria Lasecki, Brown Count’s Child Support Agency Director.

Brown County’s 2022 budget proposal has set aside $38,000 to provide noncustodial parents with employment and parenting services to improve court-ordered child support payments.

“The needs of non-custodial parents I think sometimes are either misunderstood or lost. And people don’t know exactly what they are, first of all at their very cause and how to go about finding the resources to circle around to assist and overcoming them,” said Lasecki.

A noncustodial parent is a parent who does not have physical custody or primary care of the child, but has an obligation to pay child support.

“It’s about being parents, it’s about understanding that they have a place. And a lot of times you make mistakes but that mistake doesn’t mean that you have to stop being a parent, you just have to learn how to,” says Harry Sydney, President and Founder of My Brother’s Keeper.

Brown County’s Child Support Agency will partner with My Brother’s Keeper, a mentoring program founded in 2003, that has helped around 30,000 boys and men in Brown County and surrounding areas.

”We’ve been doing this for a long time, 18 years, and we know what we do, and we know what we do, and we know what we’ve been bringing to the community that long and that thousands and thousands of boys, and men, and families that we saved. We’re just glad that somebody’s recognizing,” said Sydney.

Brown County is one of five counties in Wisconsin who are participating in the ELEVATE project.

“Historically, we weren’t able to really address issues regarding visitation, or access, or custody placement, those type of things. We referred rather to mediation or to the courts,” said Lasecki.

Through this grant and My Brother’s Keeper, they will create an outlet for fathers to grow, learn, and overcome tough challenges in a peer to peer setting.

“I’m confident that the results that we will see by a virtue of survey’s and outcomes will demonstrate that this is exactly the direction that we need to go and perhaps other agencies will consider following suit,” Lasecki said.

The entire budget proposal gets a vote at the end of October.

