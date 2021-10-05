Woman accused of beating man with Parkinson’s with his own cane

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - An Ashwaubenon woman is charged with battery of a person with physical disabilities by use of a dangerous weapon after officers say she used the victim’s own cane against him.

Erin Allen, 35, is accused of going to the apartment of a man she used to live with and pushing in the door last Friday, October 1. The man has Parkinson’s and needs a cane or walker.

According to the criminal complaint, he told officers she took his wooden cane and started hitting him with it. He screamed for her to stop, but she kept hitting him and threatened to come back with a person to “finish him off.” He showed officers several bruises on his arms and back.

Officers went to Allen’s new address. When they asked her to step outside and were placing her under arrest, officers say she started to resist and grabbed the door frame in an attempt to pull herself back into the apartment. She eventually let go and was handcuffed and taken to the Brown County Jail.

Allen is also charged with resisting or obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct. All three charges are misdemeanors. Two of the crimes carry up to 9 months in jail and $10,000 fines if convicted.

The complaint doesn’t mention a motive for the assault.

