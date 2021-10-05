Advertisement

Woman accused of beating man with Parkinson’s with his own cane

Erin Allen was charged in Brown County with beating a physically disabled man with his cane
Erin Allen was charged in Brown County with beating a physically disabled man with his cane(Brown County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - An Ashwaubenon woman is charged with battery of a person with physical disabilities by use of a dangerous weapon after officers say she used the victim’s own cane against him.

Erin Allen, 35, is accused of going to the apartment of a man she used to live with and pushing in the door last Friday, October 1. The man has Parkinson’s and needs a cane or walker.

According to the criminal complaint, he told officers she took his wooden cane and started hitting him with it. He screamed for her to stop, but she kept hitting him and threatened to come back with a person to “finish him off.” He showed officers several bruises on his arms and back.

Officers went to Allen’s new address. When they asked her to step outside and were placing her under arrest, officers say she started to resist and grabbed the door frame in an attempt to pull herself back into the apartment. She eventually let go and was handcuffed and taken to the Brown County Jail.

Allen is also charged with resisting or obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct. All three charges are misdemeanors. Two of the crimes carry up to 9 months in jail and $10,000 fines if convicted.

The complaint doesn’t mention a motive for the assault.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Mendez-Ramos, red Ford Fusion car
Police identify victim of Green Bay homicide, search continues for suspect, vehicle
crash
Teen killed in motorcycle crash was Kimberly senior
Brown County Drug Task Force investigators seized more than 200 grams of fentanyl during a bust...
Three charged when investigators find young kids in home with pounds of meth, cocaine, fentanyl, guns
Generic image of crash scene
Gillett man booked on homicide charge after fatal crash
The Unified School District of De Pere Board of Education held a special meeting on Monday,...
Some parents heckle doctor, school board members at De Pere meeting

Latest News

The Unified School District of De Pere Board of Education held a special meeting on Monday,...
Local school boards tired of rising tensions: ready for the DOJ to step in
Police crime scene tape along East River Trail in De Pere, near Allouez
Woman attacked on East River Trail
Fond du Lac County Sheriff Arthur A. Briggs badge was found in an old desk in Oshkosh.
Former Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s badge found in old desk in Oshkosh
Packages of meth, cocaine and fentanyl seized from a Green Bay home by the Brown County Drug...
Investigators alarmed by large amount of fentanyl
Green Bay Southwest High School students are growing food with hydroponics
High school hydroponics