Advertisement

Trump not on ‘Forbes 400′ list for first time in 25 years

In this July 11, 2021, file photo former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative...
In this July 11, 2021, file photo former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Texas.(Source: AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Forbes reported Tuesday that former President Donald Trump was not part of its annual list of the 400 richest people in the U.S.

Trump, whose riches come in large part from his real estate businesses, was estimated to be worth $2.5 billion, the same amount as 2020. Forbes said that left him about $400 million short of making the list. He was ranked 339th a year ago.

He rejoined the prestigious list in 1996 after missing the cut for six years, and he peaked at No. 71 in 2003.

Topping “The Forbes 400″ this year was Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezo, estimated to be worth $201 billion, followed by Tesla and SpaceX’s Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook.

At the bottom of the list were 12 tied for 389th with $2.9 billion, including Campbell Soup heir Bennett Dorrance, Joseph Grendys of Koch Foods and Robinhood app co-founder Baiju Bhatt.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Mendez-Ramos, red Ford Fusion car
Police identify victim of Green Bay homicide, search continues for suspect, vehicle
crash
Teen killed in motorcycle crash was Kimberly senior
Brown County Drug Task Force investigators seized more than 200 grams of fentanyl during a bust...
Three charged when investigators find young kids in home with pounds of meth, cocaine, fentanyl, guns
Generic image of crash scene
Gillett man booked on homicide charge after fatal crash
The Unified School District of De Pere Board of Education held a special meeting on Monday,...
Some parents heckle doctor, school board members at De Pere meeting

Latest News

President Joe Biden pitches his economic agenda in Michigan as progress stalls on Capitol Hill.
Biden pushes plans as key to keep US from ‘losing our edge’
De Pere Police respond to a scene near the East River Trail. Oct. 5, 2021.
Woman with baby attacked on East River Trail, police say
President Joe Biden pitches his economic agenda in Michigan as progress stalls on Capitol Hill.
Biden: Bills not about left vs. right
Don Webb, District Manager of Cougar Shell in Coleman representing the gas station that sold...
Little town celebrates big lottery winner
Frances Haugen, a former Facebook data scientist, has come forward with a wide-ranging...
Ex-Facebook employee says network hurts kids, fuels division