Some parents heckle doctor, school board members at De Pere meeting

By Joshua Peguero
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - A medical doctor was continually interrupted by some parents while speaking in front of the Unified School District of De Pere Board of Education Monday night.

Pediatrician Donald Beno of Aurora Children’s Health appeared before the board at their request to discuss COVID-19 mitigation strategies, including masking in the classrooms.

“Quite frankly, the children don’t really have a problem with wearing a mask. The adults typically have more of a problem than the children do,” Dr. Beno said as some members of the audience jeered.

No public comment was allowed at the special meeting, yet that didn’t stop parents in attendance from shouting.

“Appreciate the heckling, but if you can show some respect and just let the business conduct, appreciate it,” board member Dan Van Straten said to those shouting.

“If we need to stop the meeting we will, and then we will not make progress on our discussion,” board president David Youngquist said during Dr. Beno’s discussion. “We know that everyone has very strong opinions and we respect that, but we try not to interrupt people during a public forum, and we ask you do the same for our guest tonight. Thank you.”

School board members voted unanimously Monday to continue a mask mandate for grades 4K through 6th grade until the seven-day average of COVID cases in Brown County drops below 100 cases per 100,000 people.

According to Dr. Beno, schools where there aren’t mask mandates are four times more likely to have an outbreak.

“Twenty-seven percent of all the cases have been in children under the age of 18,” Beno said, describing the Green Bay area. “Hospitalizations in general are the highest since we peaked last year and are climbing steadily.”

De Pere school district data showed the number of children in quarantine is growing at the high school and middle school where there aren’t mask mandates.

“That’s not the place we want to go. We want to keep the schools open,” De Pere Superintendent Ben Villarruel said. “When they shut the school down, not only is it virtual, they shut down extracurricular school activity.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, close contacts don’t have to quarantine when schools adopt a district-wide mask mandate if they’re asymptomatic.

School board members are hosting another meeting on October 18.

