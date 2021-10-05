Advertisement

SNAP benefits could soon extend to restaurants in more states

RMP is an initiative run at the state level that allows low-income households with seniors,...
RMP is an initiative run at the state level that allows low-income households with seniors, disabled or homeless members to use SNAP benefits to purchase discounted meals from authorized restaurants, according to the USDA.(GregZimm // Canva)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (Gray News) – New York could soon be added to the shortlist of states that participate in the restaurant meals program (RMP) as part of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

According to WWNY, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill Monday establishing statewide participation. Now, New York will have to apply to the U.S. Department of Agriculture for approval.

“States considering implementing an RMP must weigh whether they would be able to target those most vulnerable and provide them with access to prepared meals,” a USDA spokesperson said.

RMP is an initiative run at the state level that allows low-income households with seniors, disabled or homeless members to use SNAP benefits to purchase discounted meals from authorized restaurants, according to the USDA.

“It is important to note that the option is limited to vulnerable populations who may not have the ability to store or prepare food,” a USDA spokesperson said.

Only SNAP recipients who meet eligibility criteria can purchase meals at authorized restaurants using their benefits.

According to the USDA, only Arizona, California and Rhode Island participate in the program, with Arizona being the sole state that operates an RMP statewide.

There are 17 counties in California and two in Rhode Island that participate in the RMP.

The USDA says a total of 3,054 restaurants were authorized to redeem SNAP benefits from eligible households in federal FY 2020.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Mendez-Ramos, red Ford Fusion car
Police identify victim of Green Bay homicide, search continues for suspect, vehicle
crash
Teen killed in motorcycle crash was Kimberly senior
Brown County Drug Task Force investigators seized more than 200 grams of fentanyl during a bust...
Three charged when investigators find young kids in home with pounds of meth, cocaine, fentanyl, guns
Generic image of crash scene
Gillett man booked on homicide charge after fatal crash
The Unified School District of De Pere Board of Education held a special meeting on Monday,...
Some parents heckle doctor, school board members at De Pere meeting

Latest News

The Unified School District of De Pere Board of Education held a special meeting on Monday,...
Local school boards tired of rising tensions: ready for the DOJ to step in
Police crime scene tape along East River Trail in De Pere, near Allouez
Woman attacked on East River Trail
The spill sent up to 126,000 gallons of heavy crude into the ocean off Huntington Beach,...
California pipeline may have been hooked by ship’s anchor
FILE - In this May 21, 2021 file photo, Kyle Rittenhouse, right, listens to his attorney, Mark...
Force expert: Rittenhouse decisions to shoot were reasonable
Frances Haugen, a former Facebook data scientist, has come forward with a wide-ranging...
Ex-Facebook manager criticizes company, urges more oversight