Advertisement

Republican Owens drops out of Wisconsin attorney general race

Ryan Owens
Ryan Owens(University of Wisconsin)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Republican Ryan Owens said Monday he’s dropping out of the race for attorney general, after criticism over deleting podcasts he hosted as a University of Wisconsin professor.

Owens’s departure leaves Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney as the only Republican currently challenging Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul in next year’s race.

Owens hosted a podcast as director of the school’s Tommy G. Thompson Center on Public Leadership. After four old episodes went missing -- some that could be deemed less than friendly to Donald Trump -- the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that Owens at first characterized it as a mistake and suggested it could have been caused by a website update. He later acknowledged he had taken down some episodes.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Mendez-Ramos, red Ford Fusion car
Police identify victim of Green Bay homicide, search continues for suspect, vehicle
Generic image of crash scene
Gillett man booked on homicide charge after fatal crash
Middleton fiery crash
Three killed in fiery crash linked to Middleton High; two were students
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
Four people are involved in a Geauga County Amish buggy accident.
2 killed, 3 critically injured in Amish buggy crash

Latest News

One of the People's Maps Commission proposals for state Senate districts
INTERVIEW: Drawing Wisconsin’s political lines
Democratic state Sen. Taylor running for lieutenant governor
File - In this June 6, 2011 file photo, Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael J. Gableman,...
Wisconsin election investigation special counsel issues subpoenas to Green Bay, Milwaukee clerks
Wisconsin legislative district maps
Political map commission created by Evers unveils boundary ideas