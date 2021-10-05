Advertisement

Police investigate fights at Fond du Lac High, dispel rumors of stabbing

Fond du Lac High School (WBAY file photo)
Fond du Lac High School (WBAY file photo)(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say they are investigating multiple fights at Fond du Lac High School Tuesday.

The department says students are safe and on “hold status” in classrooms.

“To dispel rumors that are out on social media there was no stabbing or weapons involved and no SWAT Team response,” reads a statement from the department.

Officers have contained the situation and there will be an increased police presence at the school Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Mendez-Ramos, red Ford Fusion car
Police identify victim of Green Bay homicide, search continues for suspect, vehicle
crash
Teen killed in motorcycle crash was Kimberly senior
Brown County Drug Task Force investigators seized more than 200 grams of fentanyl during a bust...
Three charged when investigators find young kids in home with pounds of meth, cocaine, fentanyl, guns
Generic image of crash scene
Gillett man booked on homicide charge after fatal crash
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage

Latest News

Neenah Foundry fire. Oct. 5, 2021
Crews at scene of fire at Neenah Foundry plant
crash
Teen killed in motorcycle crash was Kimberly senior
October 5 mid-morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Decreasing clouds
October 5 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Clouds early