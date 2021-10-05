Police investigate fights at Fond du Lac High, dispel rumors of stabbing

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say they are investigating multiple fights at Fond du Lac High School Tuesday.

The department says students are safe and on “hold status” in classrooms.

“To dispel rumors that are out on social media there was no stabbing or weapons involved and no SWAT Team response,” reads a statement from the department.

Officers have contained the situation and there will be an increased police presence at the school Tuesday.

